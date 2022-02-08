Historic Charleston Foundation kicks off a new digital preservation project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Historic Charleston Foundation is launching a new digital preservation project to share Charleston’s stories and history online.

Harborside History is a project that will cover a range of topics and historical time periods in the form of video series, blogs, and more.

The foundation says a digital preservation initiative is a new way to capture and share stories in a way that is accessible to just about everyone.

They say that this opens the opportunity for people who may never be able to come to Charleston to still be able to visit and learn their stories.

In honor of Black History Month, the initiative wants to bring awareness to the once enslaved jockeys, grooms, and servants who were a big part of Race week in Charleston. Harborside history says they want to stress that these job titles were not their identity but the conditions they were forced to live under.

Carin Bloom, the Manager of Education and Programming for the Historic Charleston Foundation, says this is all about preserving Charleston’s history.

“It’s really about preserving culture and language and preserving legacy communities and settlement communities here in the Charleston area. And it’s about preserving stories, and that’s what harborside history is going to do. We are going to take new fresh looks at history. We’re going to bring in some history that’s not really been touched on before, and we’re really going to expand the definition of what historic preservation is,” Bloom said.

The initiative also plans to share stories highlighting women’s history month in March and will be celebrating the foundation’s 75th anniversary in April.

