James Island Charter High School teacher needs calculators for her science classes

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - For the past five years science teacher Diana Barrett has been pushing her 9 through 12 graders at James Island Charter school to excel in Chemistry and Biology.

This Charleston County teacher says her classes are full of students who are eager to learn. But like with any student, they can sometimes get overwhelmed by content.

Barrett says she wants to make sure basic supplies like a scientific calculator are not an obstacle for her chemistry classes.

“In order to be successful, you not only have to be able to write down the steps but be able to do calculations,” Barrett said. “If they don’t have access to the calculator, they are not able to solve the problem themselves, and that puts them further behind than if they were able to do the calculations.”

For her Donors Choose project, Barrett is requesting 30 Texas Instrument scientific calculators for her students to use in class. She says allowing each of her classes to have immediate access to a scientific calculator is important.

It will allow students to focus on understanding and applying concepts and ultimately help her classes be successful in the sometimes-stressful world of Chemistry.

“Getting this project filled would be great because every one of my students would have access to the same calculator, and they would have an understanding,” Barrett said. “They don’t have to have a crazy expensive calculator to do well.”

Barrett says when studying a complex subject like Chemistry, students need to be fully focused on learning rather than worrying about how to key the calculation on a phone calculator.

You can help get this project entitled “Phone Calculators Be Gone! funded.

You can donate by clicking right here and become a Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

