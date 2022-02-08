SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/7)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baptist Hill 59, Cross 44

Summerville Faith Christian 70, Charleston Collegiate 36

Wando 66, Goose Creek 56

Woodland 76, Timberland 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cross 57, Baptist Hill 14

Palmetto Scholars Academy 38, St. John’s 35

St. John’s Christian Academy 56, Dorchester Academy 43

Timberland 61, Woodland 60

Wando 50, Goose Creek 34

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

