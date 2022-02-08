Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/7)
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baptist Hill 59, Cross 44
Summerville Faith Christian 70, Charleston Collegiate 36
Wando 66, Goose Creek 56
Woodland 76, Timberland 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cross 57, Baptist Hill 14
Palmetto Scholars Academy 38, St. John’s 35
St. John’s Christian Academy 56, Dorchester Academy 43
Timberland 61, Woodland 60
Wando 50, Goose Creek 34
