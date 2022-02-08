SC Lottery
Madlock scores 20 to lift SC State past NC Central 74-68

South Carolina State improved to 12-11 on the season with a win over NC Central on Monday
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Antonio TJ Madlock had 20 points as South Carolina State topped North Carolina Central 74-68 on Monday night.

Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (12-11, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Omer Croskey had 11 points.

Eric Boone scored a season-high 28 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-11, 5-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 11 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

