Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was deemed most wanted in the county after a Sept. homicide has been arrested in Colorado.

BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested Monday evening.

Back on Sept. 27, 2021, deputies responded to Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area of Berkeley County in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses who were there provided a description of the shooter and he was later identified as Ravenell, Drayton says.

Ravenell will be facing charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and facing a murder charge from the Colorado Springs Police Department, according to Drayton.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

