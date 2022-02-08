SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado

BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested...
BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested Monday evening.(Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was deemed most wanted in the county after a Sept. homicide has been arrested in Colorado.

BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested Monday evening.

Back on Sept. 27, 2021, deputies responded to Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area of Berkeley County in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses who were there provided a description of the shooter and he was later identified as Ravenell, Drayton says.

Ravenell will be facing charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and facing a murder charge from the Colorado Springs Police Department, according to Drayton.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

For her Donors Choose project, Diana Barrett is requesting 30 Texas Instrument scientific...
James Island Charter High School teacher needs calculators for her science classes
Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar...
Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ missing woman
Khaleel Malik Fabers was charged with attempted armed robbery.
Police: Man arrested, punches victim attempted to take phone and money
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for