Mt. Pleasant mayor highlights area growth in State of the Town address

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With growing population comes growing responsibility for the Town of Mt. Pleasant, and Mayor Will Haynie expressed just that in the 2021 State of the Town Address.

Haynie highlighted the town’s strengths in 2021, all while looking forward, and the work left as more and more people move to the town.

One piece of that growing responsibility is the push to get vaccinated. Haynie says the town has reached a vaccination rate of over 80%.

Though the town is continuing to grow in more ways than one, the population’s growth rate, he says is under 2%, which was a goal of his going into office.

Going forward, continuing to manage the town’s infrastructure and making sure flooding isn’t and won’t be an issue is still at the top of the town’s to-do list. Projects focusing on these efforts have already started. This is all to be done while figuring out where incoming residents will live.

All of these are just a few of several goals under his Palmetto Principle, a plan he says he’ll continue to use during his term as mayor.

“The Palmetto Principle, which I unveiled during my first mayoral term, is still relevant four years later,” Haynie said in the address. “The protect, plan and restore pillars have focused on the community’s quality of life, and the aspects that make it so unique.”

That uniqueness is what Haynie says is separating Mt. Pleasant from Downtown Charleston, giving the town its own chance to leave a mark on the Lowcountry.

You can watch the full State of the Town address by clicking here.

