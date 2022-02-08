One dead following two-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncks Corner this past weekend.

It happened on Saturday afternoon on Highway 17-A and Mount Pine Road.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene they saw an overturned Chevy Blazer and a Hyundai Genesis in the woods.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

A report states that the driver of the Blazer died from injuries she sustained from the crash.

