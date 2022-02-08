SC Lottery
One dead following two-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene they...
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene they saw an overturned Chevy Blazer and a Hyundai Genesis in the woods.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncks Corner this past weekend.

It happened on Saturday afternoon on Highway 17-A and Mount Pine Road.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene they saw an overturned Chevy Blazer and a Hyundai Genesis in the woods.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

A report states that the driver of the Blazer died from injuries she sustained from the crash.

