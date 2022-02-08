SC Lottery
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire.(Uncredited | AP Photo, File)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan. Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Dealers will replace a fuse.

In addition, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

