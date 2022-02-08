Police: Man arrested, punches victim attempted to take phone and money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they arrested a man who punched another man in an attempt to take his phone and money.

Khaleel Malik Fabers was charged with attempted armed robbery.

It happened on Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. at a parking garage on Mary Street.

Police say the victim was sitting on a bench when he heard a male from behind say, “give me my money you owe me.”

The suspect then began to hit the victim from behind with a closed fist, an incident report stated.

During the punches, the offender then said, “If you don`t have any money, I will take your phone,” and attempted to take the victim’s phone.

After a tug of war, investigators say the victim got his phone back but took several more punches during the struggle.

The victim then began to yell for “911″, and the suspect then left the area, police say.

Police arrived later, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim told police he believed the assault was unprovoked and had no knowledge of any money owed to any person in the area.

Fabers posted bond for $40,000.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

