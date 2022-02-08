SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested, punches victim attempted to take phone and money

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they arrested a man who punched another man in an attempt to take his phone and money.

Khaleel Malik Fabers was charged with attempted armed robbery.

It happened on Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. at a parking garage on Mary Street.

Police say the victim was sitting on a bench when he heard a male from behind say, “give me my money you owe me.”

The suspect then began to hit the victim from behind with a closed fist, an incident report stated.

During the punches, the offender then said, “If you don`t have any money, I will take your phone,” and attempted to take the victim’s phone.

After a tug of war, investigators say the victim got his phone back but took several more punches during the struggle.

The victim then began to yell for “911″, and the suspect then left the area, police say.

Police arrived later, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim told police he believed the assault was unprovoked and had no knowledge of any money owed to any person in the area.

Fabers posted bond for $40,000.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado
For her Donors Choose project, Diana Barrett is requesting 30 Texas Instrument scientific...
James Island Charter High School teacher needs calculators for her science classes
Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar...
Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ missing woman
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for