SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Slow progress toward sunnier, warmer weather!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The moisture moves away but clouds linger as we head into the second day of our work and school week. Expect a cloudy and chilly morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s. Clouds will try to thin out this afternoon leading to peeks of sunshine late in the day. Highs will be about 10° warmer than yesterday in the mid 50s. The sky will clear out tonight leading to temperatures falling into the 30s Wednesday morning. FINALLY....sunny weather will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine will continue through Saturday as temperatures continue to climb toward the upper 60s. A storm system will approach on Sunday bring clouds, showers and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Lots of Clouds and Cool. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 56.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested...
Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado
Police say Natalie Guardino suffers from mental illness and is considered a vulnerable adult.
Police searching for woman missing since Thursday
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Chilly Tuesday Then Slow Warm Up!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your forecast
Source: Live 5
Video: Noon forecast