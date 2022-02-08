Slow progress toward sunnier, warmer weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The moisture moves away but clouds linger as we head into the second day of our work and school week. Expect a cloudy and chilly morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s. Clouds will try to thin out this afternoon leading to peeks of sunshine late in the day. Highs will be about 10° warmer than yesterday in the mid 50s. The sky will clear out tonight leading to temperatures falling into the 30s Wednesday morning. FINALLY....sunny weather will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine will continue through Saturday as temperatures continue to climb toward the upper 60s. A storm system will approach on Sunday bring clouds, showers and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Lots of Clouds and Cool. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 56.

