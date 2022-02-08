Sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We will be cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees. Clouds will try to thin out this evening with temperatures in the 40s. The sky will clear out tonight leading to temperatures falling into the 30s Wednesday morning. FINALLY....sunny weather will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine will continue through Saturday as temperatures continue to climb toward the upper 60s. An area of low pressure will approach the area on Sunday bring clouds, showers along with cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s with the showers.

TODAY: Cloudy and Cool. High 55, Low 36.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 61, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 45.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 56, Low 34.

