Troopers investigate fatal wrong-way collision in Georgetown County

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died after a collision on U.S. 521 near Towhee Road in Georgetown County Monday night, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. 521 near Towhee Road at 9:17 p.m. when a Nissan truck traveling northbound in the southbound lane collided with a Honda Odyssey, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of the Nissan truck died, while the driver and the passenger of the Honda Odyssey were transported to Grand Strand Emergency Room.

These were the only two vehicles involved in the accident.

