Board to decide fate of International Longshoremen’s Association Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This afternoon the city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will hear a request for final approval to demolish The International Longshoremen’s Association Hall.

This building has ties within the African American community in Charleston and some don’t want to see this piece of history taken down.

The building was designed by Harvey Gantt, a Charleston native and the first African American architect to graduate from Clemson according to the Preservation Society of Charleston. This is just one reason the society believes there are some compelling considerations to hold off on the demolition.

Their hope is that if developers go through with the demolition that they preserve the unique hall in the center of the site. The preservation society says that recognizing the past while building a future structure is something many others are doing right here in Charleston.

Tory Parish, city architect and preservation officer with the City of Charleston, has been in communication with Gantt.

“He is in a position where he does not want to stand in the way of the demolition and redevelopment,” Parish said. “He has spoken with staff here at the city of Charleston and he recognizes that as a former mayor and urban planner, that cities grow and need change.”

If the final approval goes through for demolition, developers will begin a new project of a 440-unit mixed-use apartment complex in the area.

