Charleston City Council set to vote to establish racial conciliation commission

By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City councilmembers are set to vote to establish a commission that would address equity and inclusion issues in the city.

Councilmembers are expected to vote on a third and final reading of the Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation during a meeting at city hall.

If passed, the commission would be created on a standing basis, meaning the council would have to renew it every three years.

It will prioritize racial equity and will work with the city government and partner with outside agencies to encourage and ensure diversity, fairness, equity and inclusion.

The commission was passed for the first time in council in December and advanced during a second reading in January.

Councilmember Peter Shahid says they want to hear from their constituents before making their final decision.

He also says there’s been misinformation spread about the commission’s goals.

“We’re saying very clearly, we’re not going to defund the police,” Shahid said. “We’re not going to teach critical race theory. We’re not going to encourage slave reparations, and we’re not going to take any monuments down. If we do anything at all, we’ll probably erect new monuments in the community. That’s where we stand with this thing, and I hope that people understand that.”

Shahid is also presenting an amendment to discuss how the commission is formed.

For now, it’s up to the mayor to appoint the members, but with this amendment, three council members would take part in the commission, while the others nominate a person from their district to represent their area.

