Crews retrieving containers that fell into the water near N. Charleston terminal

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon that operations are continuing to retrieve the containers.
Authorities said Wednesday afternoon that operations are continuing to retrieve the containers.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are retrieving empty containers that fell into the water near the North Charleston terminal.

According to the South Carolina Ports Authority, it happened early Wednesday morning during vessel operations, and attempts to retrieve the containers are continuing this afternoon.

Viewers indicated that it was around four or five containers that were in the water.

