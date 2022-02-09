WATCH LIVE: Family of Hemingway man killed in officer-involved shooting to speak about investigation

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - A news conference called by the family of a 46-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County has been delayed.

Robert Langley, of Hemingway, died in the incident, the Georgetown Count Coroner’s Office said. The shooting followed a chase that State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Ryan Alphin said began in Williamsburg County and involved the Hemingway Police Department.

Langley’s family and their attorney were set to speak with reporters Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., but as of 11 a.m., the news conference had not yet begun.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley was taken to the hospital and turned over that scene to SLED agents.

The Hemingway Police Department has not yet released a statement on the incident.

An autopsy for Langley is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

