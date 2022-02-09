Feds assisting in investigation into Charleston apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal investigators are assisting Charleston fire investigators to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed more than 50 units of a West Ashley apartment complex.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed it is assisting in the investigation into Monday morning’s fire at the Palms Apartments.

The Charleston Fire Department requested ATF’s National Response Team’s assistance in investigating the incident, ATF spokesman Corey Ray said.

“We have a large number of Charleston residents without a home this week, so it’s important to us to help find out why,” Charlotte Field Division Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi said. “ATF is joining our local and state fire and law enforcement agencies on this investigation and will assist in any way we can.”

The NRT provides an immediate and sustained nationwide response capability, typically deploying within 24 hours of notification, with state-of-the-art equipment and highly qualified ATF personnel specializing in fire origin and cause determination.

READ MORE: THE LIST: Ways to help victims of Palms Apartments fire

The first reports of the fire came into Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 4:54 a.m.

Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said 56 units were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

When crews first arrived at the 220 building, they rescued at least five people who were on their balconies. The fire is believed to have begun in the first floor, but before firefighters arrived on the scene, it had already spread to the attic space, Julazedeh said.

Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia said the first crews on the scene faced a major challenge with the fire.

The Charleston Fire Department said 179 people were displaced because of the fire.

The Charleston fire marshal asked for photos or videos recorded of the fire between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday. That material can be emailed to cfdmedia@charleston-sc.gov.

Past NRT activations include such incidents as a massive fire that destroyed a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount late last year; a fire that destroyed the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce; a commercial fire in Charleston, South Carolina, that killed nine firefighters in 2007; and national-level incidents such as the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon and the Oklahoma City bombing.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction for investigating fires and crimes of arson.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.