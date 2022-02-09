Georgetown County Council approves new redistricting map
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a new redistricting map.
The adopted map was introduced during a workshop on Tuesday based on feedback received during the Feb. 2 meeting.
The adopted map was the fifth map presented.
Maps are redrawn every 10 years based on the most recent census data which shows the county’s population increased about 5 percent.
