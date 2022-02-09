SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown County Council approves new redistricting map

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a new redistricting map.

The adopted map was introduced during a workshop on Tuesday based on feedback received during the Feb. 2 meeting.

The adopted map was introduced during a workshop on Tuesday based on feedback received during...
The adopted map was introduced during a workshop on Tuesday based on feedback received during the Feb. 2 meeting.(Georgetown County)

The adopted map was the fifth map presented.

Maps are redrawn every 10 years based on the most recent census data which shows the county’s population increased about 5 percent.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that...
Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
Family members say Jessica Pitman left behind two daughters and several others who loved and...
Man accused in 2015 killing of S.C. mother gets 15 years in prison after using Alford plea

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged multiple units...
THE LIST: Ways to help victims of Palms Apartments fire
This afternoon the city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will hear a request for...
Board to decide fate of International Longshoremen’s Association Hall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Board to decide fate of International Longshoremen’s Association Hall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one