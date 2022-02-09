SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that...
Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for

Latest News

FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use