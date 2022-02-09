THE LIST: Ways to help victims of Palms Apartments fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Area businesses and groups are working to gather donations for those impacted by Monday’s fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
Here are ways you can help:
Charms of Charleston will set up their tour bus to accept donations around West Ashley. On Wednesday, they will be set up outside the Citadel Mall from 3-7 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday, they will be set up at the Old Northbridge Piggly Wiggly from 3-7 p.m.
Other drop off points include:
- Software, Solutions and Design: 1854 Wallace School Road, Suite C, Charleston, SC 29414
- West Ashley Tool and Rental: 13 Amy Elsey Drive, Charleston, SC 29407
- Mount Pleasant Fire is also accepting donations at any of its fire stations.
- Fire Station 1: 974 McCants Dr.
- Fire Station 2: 393 Egypt Rd.
- Fire Station 3: 355 7th Ave.
- Fire Station 4: 1153 Six Mile Rd.
- Fire Station 5: 3001 Dunes West Blvd.
- Fire Station 6: 1301 Carolina Park Blvd.
- Fire Station 7: 926 Bowman Rd.
The Palms Apartments office is also accepting donations.
The sites are collecting men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes.
Additionally, these items are in immediate need:
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Baby bottles
- Baby shampoo/wash
- Basic toiletries for men and women
- Shampoo
- Body wash
- Razors
- Feminine products
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Pet food
Monetary donations can be made through the Red Cross and Homeless to Hope.
Orange Grove Charter School has also set up a donation page on its website to help the victims.
You can find out more information about helping by contacting the Charleston Citizens Service Desk at 843-724-7311.
