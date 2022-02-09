THE LIST: Ways to help victims of Palms Apartments fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Area businesses and groups are working to gather donations for those impacted by Monday’s fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.

Here are ways you can help:

Charms of Charleston will set up their tour bus to accept donations around West Ashley. On Wednesday, they will be set up outside the Citadel Mall from 3-7 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday, they will be set up at the Old Northbridge Piggly Wiggly from 3-7 p.m.

Other drop off points include:

Software, Solutions and Design : 1854 Wallace School Road, Suite C, Charleston, SC 29414

West Ashley Tool and Rental : 13 Amy Elsey Drive, Charleston, SC 29407

Mount Pleasant Fire is also accepting donations at any of its fire stations. Fire Station 1: 974 McCants Dr. Fire Station 2: 393 Egypt Rd. Fire Station 3: 355 7th Ave. Fire Station 4: 1153 Six Mile Rd. Fire Station 5: 3001 Dunes West Blvd. Fire Station 6: 1301 Carolina Park Blvd. Fire Station 7: 926 Bowman Rd.



The Palms Apartments office is also accepting donations.

The sites are collecting men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes.

Additionally, these items are in immediate need:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby bottles

Baby shampoo/wash

Basic toiletries for men and women

Shampoo

Body wash

Razors

Feminine products

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Pet food

Monetary donations can be made through the Red Cross and Homeless to Hope.

Orange Grove Charter School has also set up a donation page on its website to help the victims.

You can find out more information about helping by contacting the Charleston Citizens Service Desk at 843-724-7311.

