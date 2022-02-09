SC Lottery
THE LIST: Ways to help victims of Palms Apartments fire

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Area businesses and groups are working to gather donations for those impacted by Monday’s fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.

Here are ways you can help:

Charms of Charleston will set up their tour bus to accept donations around West Ashley. On Wednesday, they will be set up outside the Citadel Mall from 3-7 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday, they will be set up at the Old Northbridge Piggly Wiggly from 3-7 p.m.

Other drop off points include:

  • Software, Solutions and Design: 1854 Wallace School Road, Suite C, Charleston, SC 29414
  • West Ashley Tool and Rental: 13 Amy Elsey Drive, Charleston, SC 29407
  • Mount Pleasant Fire is also accepting donations at any of its fire stations.
    • Fire Station 1: 974 McCants Dr.
    • Fire Station 2: 393 Egypt Rd.
    • Fire Station 3: 355 7th Ave.
    • Fire Station 4: 1153 Six Mile Rd.
    • Fire Station 5: 3001 Dunes West Blvd.
    • Fire Station 6: 1301 Carolina Park Blvd.
    • Fire Station 7: 926 Bowman Rd.

The Palms Apartments office is also accepting donations.

The sites are collecting men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes.

Additionally, these items are in immediate need:

  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Baby bottles
  • Baby shampoo/wash
  • Basic toiletries for men and women
  • Shampoo
  • Body wash
  • Razors
  • Feminine products
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Pet food

Monetary donations can be made through the Red Cross and Homeless to Hope.

Orange Grove Charter School has also set up a donation page on its website to help the victims.

You can find out more information about helping by contacting the Charleston Citizens Service Desk at 843-724-7311.

