Lowcountry church pauses donations amid ‘overwhelming’ community response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following the devastating apartment fire in West Ashley, nearly 200 people are trying to get back on their feet with several community organizations working to fill that need.

Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Ashley started a donation drive for fire victims the day of the incident, and now, organizers are temporarily stopping donations.

“We told people ‘We have a dropbox, you can put donations there.’ That was 48 hours ago. We have just been overwhelmed by the community and their response to this,” says Molly Griggs, who is a member of the church and organized the drive.

She lives next to the Palms Apartments and watched the blaze Monday morning.

“The only things I saw in anyone’s hands were a cat carrier,” Griggs says. “I was so relieved for that family to rescue their pet, and then I realized that’s all they were able to rescue.”

The call to help displaced residents is seen all over the Tri-county area right now. One person donating even tells Live 5 other donations sites they went to are also seeing a massive response.

The people who lost their homes say they’re beyond grateful for the help.

“It’s unbelievable and so touching. I cry all the time,” says Laurie Hale, who lost all her belongings in the blaze. “[Westminster Church] gave me clothes and shoes and a purse and anything I wanted. Even food. The outpouring of love in there … I’m gonna cry.”

Though Westminster Church has paused accepting items, there are several other ways to help and organizations that are accepting donations. That full list is here.

