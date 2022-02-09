SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry church pauses donations amid ‘overwhelming’ community response

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following the devastating apartment fire in West Ashley, nearly 200 people are trying to get back on their feet with several community organizations working to fill that need.

Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Ashley started a donation drive for fire victims the day of the incident, and now, organizers are temporarily stopping donations.

“We told people ‘We have a dropbox, you can put donations there.’ That was 48 hours ago. We have just been overwhelmed by the community and their response to this,” says Molly Griggs, who is a member of the church and organized the drive.

She lives next to the Palms Apartments and watched the blaze Monday morning.

“The only things I saw in anyone’s hands were a cat carrier,” Griggs says. “I was so relieved for that family to rescue their pet, and then I realized that’s all they were able to rescue.”

The call to help displaced residents is seen all over the Tri-county area right now. One person donating even tells Live 5 other donations sites they went to are also seeing a massive response.

The people who lost their homes say they’re beyond grateful for the help.

“It’s unbelievable and so touching. I cry all the time,” says Laurie Hale, who lost all her belongings in the blaze. “[Westminster Church] gave me clothes and shoes and a purse and anything I wanted. Even food. The outpouring of love in there … I’m gonna cry.”

Though Westminster Church has paused accepting items, there are several other ways to help and organizations that are accepting donations. That full list is here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that...
Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District

Latest News

Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Charleston City councilmembers are set to vote to establish a commission that would address...
Charleston City Council set to vote to establish racial conciliation commission
This afternoon the city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will hear a request for...
Board to decide fate of International Longshoremen’s Association Hall
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26