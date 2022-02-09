SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/8)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berkeley 59, Stratford 57

Bishop England 46, Hanahan 40 - Jack Van De Erve and Luke Leonard each scored 10 points to help Bishop England improve to 14-12 with the win. Hanahan’s season ends at 5-18.

First Baptist 55, Cardinal Newman 50

Fort Dorchester 52, Ashley Ridge 39 - The Patriots clinch their 3rd straight region title with the win.

James Island 47, Bluffton 31

May River 63, Beckham 60 - The Bengals drop to 14-8 with the loss

Oceanside Collegiate 72, Academic Magnet 37

Philip Simmons 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 30

Summerville 45, West Ashley 32 - Yannick Smith had 21 points to lead the Green Wave to the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Philip Simmons 49, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 32 - Kennedy Rivers and Zhaire Mack each scored 19 points to lead the Iron Horses to the win.

Summerville 61, West Ashley 42

