Manek’s go-ahead basket lifts North Carolina over Clemson

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. -- — Armando Bacot had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his 18th double double of the season and Brady Manek made a go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left to help North Carolina beat Clemson 79-77 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Love sank a 3-pointer with 36.3 seconds left to give North Carolina a 77-75 lead before PJ Hall tied it at the other end with a basket in the lane. After a timeout, Love drove the lane and found an open Manek trailing the play for an easy finish. Clemson had a good look at a 3-pointer from the wing at the buzzer but David Collins’ attempt was short.

Bacot was 8 of 10 from the field — and also the free-throw line — for North Carolina (17-7, 9-4 ACC). RJ Davis added 16 points, Manek and Leaky Black each had 11 and Love 10. Black scored all of his points in the second half.

Bacot scored 15 of North Carolina’s 30 first-half points, including a dunk just before the halftime buzzer for a five-point lead. He picked up his fourth foul with 11:41 remaining and went to the bench before returning five minutes later. He fouled out with just over a minute left on the offensive end.

Hall scored 24 points for Clemson (12-11, 4-8). Freshman Ian Schieffelin, averaging 2.1 points per game, scored a season-high 12 points, and Al-Amir Dawes and Collins each had 10.

North Carolina hosts Florida State on Saturday. Clemson continues its three-game homestand on Thursday against No. 7 Duke, followed by Notre Dame on Saturday.

