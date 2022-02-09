SC Lottery
Missing woman found dead along I-26

Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.(NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a woman found dead along I-26 as a missing 38-year-old Goose Creek woman.

Fallon Ackerman was found dead along I-26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department reported Ackerman as a missing person on Jan. 26. Officers said she had last been seen leaving work on Jan. 17.

The coroner’s office said no trauma was found on the body and the cause of death is pending further investigation.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

