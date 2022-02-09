Missing woman found dead along I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a woman found dead along I-26 as a missing 38-year-old Goose Creek woman.

Fallon Ackerman was found dead along I-26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department reported Ackerman as a missing person on Jan. 26. Officers said she had last been seen leaving work on Jan. 17.

The coroner’s office said no trauma was found on the body and the cause of death is pending further investigation.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

