Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The training history of the Hemingway Police officer arrested Wednesday in a deadly weekend shooting shows she was terminated from two law enforcement agencies over her career.

Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert Junior Langley Jr., 46, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Ryan Alphin said.

Dollard’s training history, obtained from the state’s Criminal Justice Academy, shows she had started her job with the Hemingway Police Department in September 2021.

She was previously with the St. Stephen Police Department for six years and left on her own accord.

But those records show she was fired twice from other law enforcement jobs.

In April 2002, Dollard was fired from her position with the Johnsonville Police Department for “poor performance,” those records state.

Then in September 2014, she was fired from her job with the Department of Public Safety, the records state.

In that personnel change-in-status report, then-Director of Public Safety Leroy Smith stated she violated multiple policies including willful violation of rules, improper conduct unbecoming of a state employee and negligence in the performance of duty.

The Hemingway Police Department has not responded to a request for comment on Dollard’s arrest or the current status of her employment with that department.

In January, however, the town of Hemingway posted on its Facebook page a message for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In that post, it named Dollard, along with four others with a message, “We appreciate you!”

The voluntary manslaughter charge Dollard now faces stems from an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Investigators say the shooting followed a chase that began in Hemingway and continued from Williamsburg County into Georgetown County. Georgetown County deputies responded to the scene of a crash where the shooting occurred. After EMS took Langley to an area hospital, deputies turned the investigation into SLED.

Alphin confirmed Wednesday that agents arrested Dollard in Berkeley County. She was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center at 1:23 p.m., according to jail records.

The first word of her arrest came shortly after Langley’s family held a news conference outside the Georgetown County Courthouse following a meeting with the solicitor.

Solicitor Billy Richardson, who serves both Georgetown and Horry Counties, told reporters Dollard was in custody and was being transported to Georgetown County at approximately noon.

