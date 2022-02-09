Report: Discovery of man’s body at Colorado Springs home led to Berkeley County murder suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (WCSC) - Investigators said the discovery of a man’s body at a home in Colorado led authorities to a 21-year-old suspect not only wanted for that murder but another one in Berkeley County.

Demar Rayel Ravenell of St. Stephen was arrested Monday evening in Pueblo, Colorado. Ravenell was wanted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for the September 2021 murder of 20-year-old Namon Hamilton in St. Stephen.

Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department say what led up to Ravenell’s arrest was a murder that happened in their jurisdiction last month.

On the morning of Jan. 21, police responded to Nicholas Boulevard and found the victim of a homicide identified as 42-year-old Brian MacDonald. Then on Jan. 28, detectives identified Ravenell as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Ravenell at a home in Pueblo, Colorado.

Berkeley County murder case

Ravenell’s murder charge in Berkeley County stems from an investigation on Sept. 27, 2021 when deputies responded to Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area of Berkeley County in reference to a shooting. At the scene, deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the victim of the shooting, Namon Hamilton, 20 years old, of St. Stephen, was taken to an area hospital where he died the following day.

Witnesses who were there provided a description of the shooter and he was later identified as Ravenell.

Ravenell will be facing charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and facing a murder charge from the Colorado Springs Police Department, according to Drayton.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

