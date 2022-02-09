SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup on West Murph Road when it went onto a private drive and struck a building.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office via WHNS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former American Idol contestant has been arrested after troopers say he crashed a pickup into a building in South Carolina killing one person.

It happened in Spartanburg County at 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup on West Murph Road when it went onto a private drive and struck a building.

Ridgeway reported that a person inside the building suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Emergency crews at the scene of the fatal crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say 17-year-old...
Emergency crews at the scene of the fatal crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was arrested.(Fox Carolina News)

Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, according to Fox Carolina News.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash remains under investigation.

Kennedy appeared on season 19 of American Idol.

According to CBS News, Kennedy was one of the last five singers remaining in the competition, but left the show in May after video surfaced showing him sitting next to someone who was wearing a head covering resembling a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Authorities towing a vehicle away from the crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a truck...
Authorities towing a vehicle away from the crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a truck driven by Kennedy crashed into a building resulting in the death of one person inside the structure.(Fox Carolina News)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested...
Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado
Police say Natalie Guardino suffers from mental illness and is considered a vulnerable adult.
Police searching for woman missing since Thursday
Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured

Latest News

Charleston City Council members heard from property owners on Johns Island who are not happy...
Charleston City Council hears from residents against inclusion in improvement district
Dr. Michael Sweat says on Tuesday MUSC recorded just more than 80 cases per 100,000 people in...
MUSC doctor says COVID cases may be down to almost nothing in a few weeks
South Carolina State University marked the 54th anniversary of the Feb. 8, 1968, Orangeburg...
SC State dedicates monument to victims of Orangeburg Massacre
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District