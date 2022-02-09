SC reports more than 3,100 new COVID cases, 30.4% percent positive rate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,105 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 1,713 confirmed and 1,392 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 30.4%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|110
|37
|147
|Berkeley County
|66
|55
|121
|Charleston County
|124
|101
|225
|Colleton County
|21
|29
|50
|Dorchester County
|54
|75
|129
|Georgetown County
|18
|33
|51
|Williamsburg County
|11
|14
|25
The data also included 32 deaths, 17 of which were listed as confirmed and 15 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 3 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|1
|0
|1
|Berkeley County
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston County
|0
|2
|2
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown County
|0
|0
|0
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|0
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,121,019
|306,850
|1,427,869
|Total Deaths
|13,695
|2,323
|16,018
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.