SC reports more than 3,100 new COVID cases, 30.4% percent positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,105 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 1,713 confirmed and 1,392 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 30.4%, DHEC said.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 110 37 147 Berkeley County 66 55 121 Charleston County 124 101 225 Colleton County 21 29 50 Dorchester County 54 75 129 Georgetown County 18 33 51 Williamsburg County 11 14 25

The data also included 32 deaths, 17 of which were listed as confirmed and 15 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 3 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 1 0 1 Berkeley County 0 0 0 Charleston County 0 2 2 Colleton County 0 0 0 Dorchester County 0 0 0 Georgetown County 0 0 0 Williamsburg County 0 0 0

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,121,019 306,850 1,427,869 Total Deaths 13,695 2,323 16,018

