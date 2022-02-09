SC Lottery
SC reports more than 3,100 new COVID cases, 30.4% percent positive rate

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,105 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 1,713 confirmed and 1,392 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 30.4%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County11037147
Berkeley County6655121
Charleston County124101225
Colleton County212950
Dorchester County5475129
Georgetown County183351
Williamsburg County111425

The data also included 32 deaths, 17 of which were listed as confirmed and 15 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 3 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County101
Berkeley County000
Charleston County022
Colleton County000
Dorchester County000
Georgetown County000
Williamsburg County000

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,121,019306,8501,427,869
Total Deaths13,6952,32316,018

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



