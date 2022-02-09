SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police officer and a police recruit in connection to an alleged car insurance scam.

Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison and former Police Recruit Tariq Ramkalup who each face charges of misconduct in office and presenting false claims for insurance payments.

Ellison and Ramkalup were both booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on Tuesday,

Their arrest stems from an investigation regarding a vehicle collision that happened in October of 2021 in which Ellison told an insurance company that he was driving an SUV on an I-26 exit ramp, came to an abrupt stop which caused a Mercedes driven by Ramkalup to swerve off the side of the ramp and strike a ditch and several bushes.

Agents reported that Ellison claimed that he did not know the driver of the Mercedes.

SLED agents say further investigation determined that Ellison’s claim was false and he was the driver of the Mercedes.

“Additionally, it was determined that Ellison and Ramkalup were coworkers at the North Charleston Police Department and roommates at the time of the collision,” SLED officials said. “Ellison admitted to SLED agents that he provided false statements to Traveler’s Insurance in an attempt to secure payment to fix Ramkalup’s vehicle. Ellison estimated the damage repair costs to be at least $15,000.”

“The request for the SLED investigation was made by the North Charleston Police Department,” SLED officials said. “The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that...
Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District

Latest News

Charleston City councilmembers voted 9-4 to establish a commission that would address equity...
Charleston City Council votes to establish racial conciliation commission
Following the devastating apartment fire in West Ashley, nearly 200 people are trying to get...
Lowcountry church pauses donations amid ‘overwhelming’ community response
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
This afternoon the city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will hear a request for...
Board to decide fate of International Longshoremen’s Association Hall