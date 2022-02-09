SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police officer and a police recruit in connection to an alleged car insurance scam.

Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison and former Police Recruit Tariq Ramkalup who each face charges of misconduct in office and presenting false claims for insurance payments.

Ellison and Ramkalup were both booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on Tuesday,

Their arrest stems from an investigation regarding a vehicle collision that happened in October of 2021 in which Ellison told an insurance company that he was driving an SUV on an I-26 exit ramp, came to an abrupt stop which caused a Mercedes driven by Ramkalup to swerve off the side of the ramp and strike a ditch and several bushes.

Agents reported that Ellison claimed that he did not know the driver of the Mercedes.

SLED agents say further investigation determined that Ellison’s claim was false and he was the driver of the Mercedes.

“Additionally, it was determined that Ellison and Ramkalup were coworkers at the North Charleston Police Department and roommates at the time of the collision,” SLED officials said. “Ellison admitted to SLED agents that he provided false statements to Traveler’s Insurance in an attempt to secure payment to fix Ramkalup’s vehicle. Ellison estimated the damage repair costs to be at least $15,000.”

“The request for the SLED investigation was made by the North Charleston Police Department,” SLED officials said. “The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.”

