Solicitor: Officer involved in deadly shooting in custody

A Hemingway Police officer involved in a deadly shooting Sunday morning has been taken into...
A Hemingway Police officer involved in a deadly shooting Sunday morning has been taken into custody, the solicitor confirmed.(Live 5)
By Kamri Sylve and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hemingway Police officer was taken into custody Wednesday following a deadly officer-involved shooting, the solicitor for Georgetown and Horry Counties confirmed.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was being transported to Georgetown County, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

“She is in custody and she is being transported, that’s the last thing I heard,” Richardson said Wednesday shortly after a news conference held by the family of Robert Langley, the man killed in the shooting.

The officer will be taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and will face a bond hearing Thursday morning, Richardson said.

He did not release any specific charges the officer is facing.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was called in to investigate.

The Hemingway Police Department has not released information on the incident.

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said the shooting happened after a chase that began in Hemingway ended in a crash in Georgetown County.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley was taken to the hospital and turned over that scene to SLED agents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

