Sunshine is back and it’s here to stay!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FINALLY! It’s a return to sunshine today across the Lowcountry and the sunshine is set to stick around for a few days. Following a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb through the beginning of the weekend with highs near 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Sunshine will continue until our next storm system arrives on Sunday with the chance of a few showers. Cooler weather will also move in on Sunday with highs only in the 50s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 58.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Shower Possible Early. Turning Sunny. High 53.

