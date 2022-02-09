SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that...
Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
Family members say Jessica Pitman left behind two daughters and several others who loved and...
Man accused in 2015 killing of S.C. mother gets 15 years in prison after using Alford plea

Latest News

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in Georgetown County following a chase that began in...
WATCH LIVE: Family of Hemingway man killed in officer-involved shooting to speak about investigation
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Feds assisting in investigation into Charleston apartment fire
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing; locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm