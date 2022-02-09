SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Sundaram Clayton, auto parts maker, looking to fill job openings

By Ann McGill
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ridgeville company crucial to the trucking industry is filling jobs. Sundaram Clayton manufactures automotive parts for commercial vehicles. A spokesperson says any semi on road has a Sundaram Clayton part under the hood.

Current openings include production operator, quality technician, setup technician, forklift operator/furnace tender, die casting operator, mechanical maintenance technician, and others.

The best way to apply is through Indeed, or you can stop by the office, Tuesday or Thursday, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 120 Casting Way, Ridgeville.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that...
Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’
Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018,...
Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for

Latest News

Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
WATCH LIVE: Fire marshal to update investigation into Charleston apartment fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Working Wednesdays: Sundaram Clayton, auto parts maker, looking to fill job opening
Attorney Bakari Sellers, standing at the lectern, was joined by members of the Langley family...
Attorney: ‘Family believes a crime was committed’ in deadly officer-involved shooting
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and...
SC reports more than 3,100 new COVID cases, 30.4% percent positive rate