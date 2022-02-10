SC Lottery
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
By Emily Van de Riet and Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Nearly a year after her death, a Kansas woman’s autopsy report has confirmed she died from an allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Jeanie Evans, 68, received her first round of the Moderna vaccine on March 23, 2021, at a vaccine clinic in Ozawkie.

According to the autopsy report obtained by the Topeka Capital-Journal, during the 15-minute post-vaccination waiting period, Evans began to complain that her airway felt blocked. She then began having difficulty breathing and speaking.

Evans was treated at the clinic with an EpiPen and then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. She died the next day in the hospital.

The autopsy report lists Evans’ cause of death as “anaphylaxis due to COVID-19 vaccination.”

Evans had a history of medical problems and allergies, including hypertension, environmental allergies, allergic disorder, and reactive airway disease. The autopsy report said Evans had previously experienced previous an anaphylactic reaction to Albuterol, a drug used to treat or prevent bronchospasm in patients with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases.

According to the CDC, anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination is extremely rare and has occurred in about five people per 1 million vaccinated in the United States, or .0005% of vaccinations.

