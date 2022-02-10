SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officer charged in deadly shooting appears before bond court judge

Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard appeared Thursday morning in a Georgetown County...
Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard appeared Thursday morning in a Georgetown County bond court on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The police officer who was charged Wednesday in a shooting that left a Hemingway man dead is facing a bond court judge in Georgetown County.

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 46-year-old Robert Langley in an officer-involved shooting, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was called in to investigate the shooting.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, Dollard’s attorney asked for a modest bond while the solicitor argued Dollard could be a flight risk.

The solicitor told the court the chase ended almost nine miles outside of Dollard’s jurisdiction and reached a maximum speed, according to dashcam video, of 127 mph. The solicitor asked the judge for a substantial bond.

Dollard was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley County and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center for Thursday morning’s bond hearing.

Cassandra Dollard
Cassandra Dollard(SLED)

The charge stems from an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning. The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident, said it began with a chase in Hemingway that continued through Williamsburg County, into Georgetown County and ended in a crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said Langley died after being shot Sunday morning. An autopsy for him is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

Members of Robert Langley's family attend the bond hearing for Hemingway Police officer...
Members of Robert Langley's family attend the bond hearing for Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard.(Live 5)

Training history of Dollard shows she has been previously fired from two law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Attorney Bakari Sellers, standing at the lectern, was joined by members of the Langley family...
Attorney: ‘Family believes a crime was committed’ in deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he has directed the city’s human resources department to...
Charleston firefighters call for higher wages
The state health department started distributing the tests to schools last week after...
Health officials encourage proper use of test to stay protocols in schools
The broadband office has designed a survey you can go fill out if you don’t have internet at...
SC’s Broadband Office looking for public assistance to gauge demand for internet access