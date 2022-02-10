Officer charged in deadly shooting appears before bond court judge

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The police officer who was charged Wednesday in a shooting that left a Hemingway man dead is facing a bond court judge in Georgetown County.

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 46-year-old Robert Langley in an officer-involved shooting, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was called in to investigate the shooting.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, Dollard’s attorney asked for a modest bond while the solicitor argued Dollard could be a flight risk.

The solicitor told the court the chase ended almost nine miles outside of Dollard’s jurisdiction and reached a maximum speed, according to dashcam video, of 127 mph. The solicitor asked the judge for a substantial bond.

Dollard was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley County and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center for Thursday morning’s bond hearing.

The charge stems from an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning. The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident, said it began with a chase in Hemingway that continued through Williamsburg County, into Georgetown County and ended in a crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said Langley died after being shot Sunday morning. An autopsy for him is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

Training history of Dollard shows she has been previously fired from two law enforcement agencies.

