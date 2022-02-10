SC Lottery
Charleston firefighters call for higher wages

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he has directed the city’s human resources department to...
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he has directed the city’s human resources department to review the salary and report back with recommendations within 90 days.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of Charleston firefighters gathered outside of City Council Wednesday night to call for higher wages for entry-level positions.

The firefighters say the higher pay would attract more applicants to the department.

“We want to be comparable to our peers at the city as well other municipalities in the area around the country and we want to be able to retain and attract

qualified applicants going forward,” firefighter Nathan Gates said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he has directed the city’s human resources department to review the salary and report back with recommendations within 90 days.

“As we saw so clearly once again this week at the Palms Apartments, our firefighters and police officers are the real, everyday heroes of Charleston, and we need to make sure we’re standing by them, the same way they always stand by our citizens,” Teckelburg said in a statement.

