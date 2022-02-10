SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The Citadel baseball picked to finish last in the Southern Confernece preseason poll

Ryan McCarthy had an early RBI to help lead The Citadel to a win over Yale on Friday
Ryan McCarthy had an early RBI to help lead The Citadel to a win over Yale on Friday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wofford has been selected as the favorite in the Southern Conference baseball preseason polls by both the coaches and the media with The Citadel picked to finish last in both polls.

The Terriers received 6 of 8 first place votes by coaches and 8 of 17 from the media. Each poll has the Bulldogs in 8th place.

The Citadel senior outfielder Ryan McCarthy was named a Preseason First-Team All-Southern Conference selection by the league’s head coaches, it was announced by the league office on Thursday.

He was selected as a Second-Team All-SoCon honoree following the 2021 season.

McCarthy finished last season by hitting .282 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had a team-high 28 walks and 32 runs scored, while ranking second with 12 stolen bases.

The 11 home runs hit during the season were the most by a Bulldog since Drew Ellis had 12 home runs in 2015. McCarthy posted his first multi-homer game of the season on March 13 when he hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 19-0 victory over Davidson.

The Bulldogs open the 2022 season on Feb. 18-19 as they welcome Fairleigh Dickinson to Riley Park for a three-game series. The season opener is set for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina’s Brown Named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year
This summer, Carolina’s rising sophomore right-hander will compete for the USA Collegiate...
Gamecocks’ Will Sanders named Preseason All-SEC
VIDEO: Cane Bay, Goose Creek boys, Stratford girls get wins on Wednesday
VIDEO: Cane Bay, Goose Creek boys, Stratford girls get wins on Wednesday
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge beats Summerville for 5-A lower state wrestling title
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge beats Summerville for 5-A lower state wrestling title