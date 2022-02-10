The Citadel baseball picked to finish last in the Southern Confernece preseason poll

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wofford has been selected as the favorite in the Southern Conference baseball preseason polls by both the coaches and the media with The Citadel picked to finish last in both polls.

The Terriers received 6 of 8 first place votes by coaches and 8 of 17 from the media. Each poll has the Bulldogs in 8th place.

The Citadel senior outfielder Ryan McCarthy was named a Preseason First-Team All-Southern Conference selection by the league’s head coaches, it was announced by the league office on Thursday.

He was selected as a Second-Team All-SoCon honoree following the 2021 season.

McCarthy finished last season by hitting .282 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had a team-high 28 walks and 32 runs scored, while ranking second with 12 stolen bases.

The 11 home runs hit during the season were the most by a Bulldog since Drew Ellis had 12 home runs in 2015. McCarthy posted his first multi-homer game of the season on March 13 when he hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 19-0 victory over Davidson.

The Bulldogs open the 2022 season on Feb. 18-19 as they welcome Fairleigh Dickinson to Riley Park for a three-game series. The season opener is set for 3 p.m.

