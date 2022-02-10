Crews respond to Ashley Phosphate Rd. due to brush fire from downed power lines

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say crews have responded to Ashley Phosphate Road for a brush fire caused by power lines.

Authorities say it’s in the area of the Food Lion on 3740 Ashley Phosphate Rd. where lanes may be closed.

Dominion Energy officials say crews are on the scene assessing the damage, and intermittent power outages are possible as repairs are done.

