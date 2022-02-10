SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to Ashley Phosphate Rd. due to brush fire from downed power lines

Authorities say it’s in the area of the Food Lion on 3740 Ashley Phosphate Rd. where lanes may...
Authorities say it’s in the area of the Food Lion on 3740 Ashley Phosphate Rd. where lanes may be closed.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say crews have responded to Ashley Phosphate Road for a brush fire caused by power lines.

Authorities say it’s in the area of the Food Lion on 3740 Ashley Phosphate Rd. where lanes may be closed.

Dominion Energy officials say crews are on the scene assessing the damage, and intermittent power outages are possible as repairs are done.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

South Carolina Labor unions have pooled resources and secured enough donations to provide...
Local labor union distributing hundreds of masks to schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Second arrest made in Edisto Island ATM bombing
Deputies say 35-year-old Kelsie Lynn Ammons was arrested Thursday in the Summerville area by...
Second arrest made in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
MSC USA, located in Mount Pleasant, announced a $13.7 million investment that will bring 135...
Global shipping company expanding operations in Charleston County, adding 135 jobs