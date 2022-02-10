SC Lottery
Defense shines as NC A&T beats Charleston Southern 62-51

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Kameron Langley recorded 13 points and five steals as North Carolina A&T got past Charleston Southern 62-51 on Wednesday night.

Justin Whatley added nine points for the Aggies, who forced a season-high 23 turnovers..

Demetric Horton had six rebounds and six assists for North Carolina A&T (10-15, 5-6 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. David Beatty added seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 13 points for the Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10). Claudell Harris Jr. also had 13 points. Taje’ Kelly had 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

