Election bill would expand SC’s early in-person voting, add more requirements for mail-in ballots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next time South Carolinians head to the polls on Election Day, the state’s election laws could be substantially different.

The governor and Republican lawmakers list election reform as a legislative priority this year, and multiple bills on this matter have already been filed at the State House.

One of those bills, H.4919, is currently sponsored by more than 40 House Republicans, and its lead sponsor is the highest-ranking member of the chamber, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R – Darlington.

Lawmakers heard public testimony on the bill during a Wednesday subcommittee meeting, when it received mixed reviews from speakers.

One part of the bill, which would expand early in-person voting and make it more uniform from county to county, was largely welcomed.

It would require two weeks of in-person early voting before Election Day, every day except Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and people would not need a reason or an excuse to vote early in person, as they do now.

“We think no-excuse early voting is a very good thing, and we appreciate that this bill addresses that,” Lynn Teague of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina said.

The bill would also require each county have at least two polling sites open for this period.

However, some concerns were raised about a restriction that those locations be at least 10 miles apart, which speakers said could overcrowd polling places in larger cities, and that one of those sites be the county election office.

“Some of the county offices are not feasible for large numbers of voters to show up. When they were designed many, many years ago, voting was Election Day,” Isaac Cramer of the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials said.

Rep. Brandon Newton, R – Lancaster and one of the bill’s sponsors, said the intent of the 10-mile rule would be to keep all a county’s polling places from being clumped in one area.

“If someone has a 45-minute drive to early vote, they don’t have access to early voting,” Newton said.

More concerns were raised with the part of the legislation regarding mail-in ballots.

Under the bill, people would have to write in a government-issued ID number, such as the number on their driver’s license or passport, on their mail-in ballot application, and a witness would need to print their name and address when the voter sends back their ballot.

“The photo ID requirement for absentee voting is unnecessary and burdens people living in poverty, the elderly, and voters with disabilities,” Josh Malkin of the ACLU of South Carolina said.

People would also still need a reason to request a mail-in ballot, as they do now, and the bill removes people being unable to vote on Election Day because of work or vacation as qualifying reasons to obtain an absentee ballot.

“I appreciate the efforts that the Speaker is doing, but when it comes to absentee voting, it should be no-excuse as well,” Rep. John King, D – York, said.

Lawmakers at Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting did not vote on whether to advance this bill, saying they wanted to hear public testimony first.

They could return with amendments based on that feedback at a subsequent meeting before they put the bill to its first vote.

