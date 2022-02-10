SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lane of I-526E, causing 6-mile backup

A crash has blocked one eastbound lane of I-526 near the Daniel Island exit.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 has the left lane of the interstate closed.

As of 10:22 a.m., the lane was closed one mile east of exit 24, the Daniel Island exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Traffic maps showed a backup extending as far as six miles from the crash scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras show the slowdown past mile marker 18.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Drivers in the area should use caution or search for an alternate route if possible.

