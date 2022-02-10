FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lane of I-526E, causing 6-mile backup

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 has the left lane of the interstate closed.

As of 10:22 a.m., the lane was closed one mile east of exit 24, the Daniel Island exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Traffic maps showed a backup extending as far as six miles from the crash scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras show the slowdown past mile marker 18.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Drivers in the area should use caution or search for an alternate route if possible.

