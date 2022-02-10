FIRST ALERT: I-26 crash involving tractor-trailer in Orangeburg slows westbound traffic

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Orangeburg County along I-26.

The crash was reported at 9:56 a.m. near mile marker 166. That is two miles east of the Bowman/Vance exit.

The crash appeared to involve a tractor-trailer but it wasn’t immediately clear how many other vehicles may have been involved.

Troopers have not said whether the crash involves injuries or whether lanes were closed.

SCDOT cameras showed a backup near mile marker 168, two miles east of the area of the crash.

Drivers in the area should use caution or look for an alternate route.

