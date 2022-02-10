SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: I-26 crash involving tractor-trailer in Orangeburg slows westbound traffic

The crash appeared to involve a tractor trailer, but it wasn't immediately clear how many other...
The crash appeared to involve a tractor trailer, but it wasn't immediately clear how many other vehicles were part of the crash.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Orangeburg County along I-26.

The crash was reported at 9:56 a.m. near mile marker 166. That is two miles east of the Bowman/Vance exit.

The crash appeared to involve a tractor-trailer but it wasn’t immediately clear how many other vehicles may have been involved.

Troopers have not said whether the crash involves injuries or whether lanes were closed.

SCDOT cameras showed a backup near mile marker 168, two miles east of the area of the crash.

Drivers in the area should use caution or look for an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Attorney Bakari Sellers, standing at the lectern, was joined by members of the Langley family...
Attorney: ‘Family believes a crime was committed’ in deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

South Carolina Ports says a January record of containers were handled at the Port of Charleston.
SC Ports sees record January for containers
MSC USA, located in Mount Pleasant, announced a $13.7 million investment that will bring 135...
Global shipping company expanding operations in Charleston County, adding 135 jobs
A crash has blocked one eastbound lane of I-526 near the Daniel Island exit.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lane of I-526E, causing 6-mile backup
Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard appeared Thursday morning in a Georgetown County...
Judge sets bond for officer charged in deadly shooting