Former President Trump endorses Katie Arrington in SC’s 1st District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Arrington for her run for Congress in the Palmetto State’s First Congressional District.

Trump gave his backing to Arrington Wednesday night in an endorsement message saying Arrington is “liked and respected and a true Republican.”

“Katie is a wonderful woman and has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said.

President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Katie Arrington against Congresswoman Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/cbuIsTzqui — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 10, 2022

Trump also mentioned Rep. Nancy Mace, who Arrington will be facing against in the Primary, saying that Mace’s “remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community” and not representative of the Republican party, saying Mace has “been very disloyal.”

The former president also mentioned Mark Sanford who had lost to Arrington in a 2018 Congressional race. Trump called Sanford “another terrible candidate, Mr. Argentina” in reference to a trip then-Gov. Sanford made to Argentina in 2008 to visit the woman he said he met during a trade conference there.

Arrington made the announcement of a Congressional run a day after her attorney confirmed that she resigned from her job at the Pentagon. Arrington held the title of chief information security officer for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s website.

Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation was in protest following an investigation that put her on administrative leave after being accused of disclosing classified information without permission.

Arrington served two terms in the South Carolina House and then went on to run for U.S. Congress in 2018, defeating longtime GOP incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary. She lost to one-term Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 2018 election. Arrington later blamed Sanford for her loss to Cunningham because he refused to endorse her.

Current Rep. Nancy Mace defeated Cunningham in his re-election bid in 2020, reclaiming the seat for Republicans and becoming the first woman from South Carolina to be elected to Congress.

Two other people have announced their bid for the seat as well: Dorchester County Democratic Party Chair Tim Lewis and Mount Pleasant pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews.

