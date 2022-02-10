Gamecocks’ Will Sanders named Preseason All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Sophomore Will Sanders was named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) second team, it was announced today by the conference office.

Sanders, who was a Freshman All-SEC honoree last season for the Gamecocks, made 22 appearances with 10 starts for Carolina last season, going 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA, a save and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched. Sanders was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball and was ranked the seventh-best college prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft by both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.

He pitched a season-high eight innings, allowing just one run in a win over Georgia (April 4, 2021) and struck out four in six scoreless innings in a win at LSU (April 17, 2021). Sanders earned wins in back-to-back games against Clemson (Feb. 27-28) and had a season-best 10 strikeouts in a win over The Citadel (March 23, 2021). Sanders also played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this past summer.

The Gamecocks also were picked to finish fifth in the East Division by the SEC’s 14 coaches, accumulating 43 points. Vanderbilt was picked to win the East while Arkansas is the preseason favorite in the West.

The Gamecocks will open the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 18 against UNC Greensboro with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*

OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*

DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia

