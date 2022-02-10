Global shipping company expanding operations in Charleston County, adding 135 jobs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The cargo shipping division of a global transportation and logistics company plans to expand its operations in Charleston County and expand the total number of employees to more than 500.

MSC USA, a division of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, announced a $13.7 million dollar investment Thursday morning.

“When a world-class company like MSC USA expands its footprint in South Carolina, it further proves to the world that South Carolina’s ports offer companies unparalleled global connectivity,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate MSC USA’s continued growth in Charleston County, and we look forward to many more years of their continued success.”

The company, located at 700 Watermark Blvd., will add 25,000 square feet adjacent to the existing building and relocate corporate functions from its northeastern headquarters.

“Our Mount Pleasant branch, like many other MSC USA branches in the United States, is set to grow exponentially,” MSC USA President and CEO Fabio Santucci said. “The decision to expand in the region is a testament to Charleston County’s exceptional talent and resources. We would like to thank Charleston County Economic Development, alongside the state of South Carolina, its Governor and the mayor of Mount Pleasant for their community and business-friendly policies, which have made it possible for MSC USA to grow and flourish locally. We’re excited about the opportunity of drawing more talent to Mount Pleasant by continuing to invest in our workforce there.”

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Switzerland, MSC has 524 offices across 155 countries with over 100,000 employees worldwide.

MSC USA opened in 1985 and has been serving the U.S. market for over 35 years. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources that stretches across the globe, MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 230 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023.

