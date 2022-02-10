Health officials encourage proper use of test to stay protocols in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the state continue to get rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for their students, for the test-to-stay protocols.

Under the protocols, students exposed to COVID can stay in class if they are asymptomatic and test negative between days 5 to 7.

The state health department started distributing the tests to schools last week after recommending the protocol.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control explained the importance of following the instructions for the at-home tests so the results aren’t inaccurate.

“There is the potential for that to occur, either intentionally or accidentally,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “We are really counting on parents and guardians to do the right thing in this situation.”

In all, the state is getting 1.6 million tests.

