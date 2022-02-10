Lowcountry high school wrestling/basketball scores (2/9)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Wrestling

5-A Lower State Championship

Ashley Ridge 34, Summerville 24 - The Swamp Foxes advance to the 5-A state title match on Saturday where they’ll face Hillcrest.

2-A Lower State Championship

Timberland 51, North Central 27 - The Wolves advance to the 2-A state title match against Ninety Six on Saturday

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 38

Goose Creek 56, Stratford 45

Whale Branch 59, Charleston Charter 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 28

Goose Creek 56, Stratford 45

Lowcountry Leadership 41, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37

Military Magnet Academy 84, Baptist Hill 6

