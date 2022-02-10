Lowcountry high school wrestling/basketball scores (2/9)
SCHSL Wrestling
5-A Lower State Championship
Ashley Ridge 34, Summerville 24 - The Swamp Foxes advance to the 5-A state title match on Saturday where they’ll face Hillcrest.
2-A Lower State Championship
Timberland 51, North Central 27 - The Wolves advance to the 2-A state title match against Ninety Six on Saturday
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 38
Goose Creek 56, Stratford 45
Whale Branch 59, Charleston Charter 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 28
Goose Creek 56, Stratford 45
Lowcountry Leadership 41, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37
Military Magnet Academy 84, Baptist Hill 6
