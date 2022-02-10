Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a 33-year-old for discharging a firearm inside North Charleston city limits.

The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded to 4349 Corporate Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of shots fired.

Smith was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Jacobs says officers learned two people were shooting at each other and investigators are searching for additional suspects and witnesses.

Jacobs says there are no injuries or property damage reported at this time.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

