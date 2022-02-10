SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.(Tristan Fewings | Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.

A message on his official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.

Charles, 73, met dozens of people during a large reception at London’s British Museum on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by his wife Camilla, and was in close contact with Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, among others.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, confirmed that he is triple vaccinated.

It was not immediately clear what his condition was or whether Charles had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen, 95, marked her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

Camilla carried on with her engagements as scheduled on Thursday, visiting a sexual assault referral center in London.

Charles previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and Camilla isolated at Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Attorney Bakari Sellers, standing at the lectern, was joined by members of the Langley family...
Attorney: ‘Family believes a crime was committed’ in deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner
Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play...
Tesla recall: Can make sounds obscuring pedestrian warnings
The broadband office has designed a survey you can go fill out if you don’t have internet at...
SC’s Broadband Office looking for public assistance to gauge demand for internet access
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC’s Broadband Office looking for public assistance to gauge demand for internet access