SC Ports sees record January for containers

South Carolina Ports says a January record of containers were handled at the Port of Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Ports says a January record of containers were handled at the Port of Charleston.

Between three terminals, port officials say 226,515 twenty-foot equivalent container units were handled, a 4.7% increase over last year.

South Carolina Ports says it also experienced a 3.5% increase over 2020 in pier containers for January, moving 125,452.

“The global supply chain continues to see great strain from handling unprecedented amounts of cargo,” Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports CEO, said. “With record throughput volumes, we are experiencing a record number of import containers on our terminals awaiting delivery. South Carolina Ports invested strategically in port infrastructure, and we are deploying creative solutions to ensure fluidity for our customers.”

Port officials say they saw a 23% year-over-year growth in loaded imports thanks to retail imports continuing to drive sustained cargo growth.

January was the 11th consecutive month of monthly year-over-year container records.

In addition to container growth, SC Ports reported 9,490 cruise passengers in January.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

